 Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri
Search

Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri

Wah Cricket Team | 14 Feb 2018 12:00 AM
Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri
1

Rohit Sharma announced his return to form with a sparkling century - 17th of his career in the fifth ODI Port Elizabeth.

Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri
2

But there was no shortage of drama during Rohit's innings. It all started with his partnership with captain Kohli.

Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri
3

Rohit was again involved in a run out with Kohli, when the latter ran without looking at his partner.

Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri
4

Kohli did not look a happy figure while walking off the field for 36. But that was not the end of drama in Rohit Sharma's inning. He was involved in another run out with Rahane.

Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri
5

Rohit was not done yet. On 96, he played an audacious ramp shot that landed on the lap of South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, only for him to drop the catch.

Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri
6

Rohit's shot brought about hilarious reactions from the Indian coach and captain

Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri
7

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and India's bowling coach Bharat Arun were all worked up seeing Rohit sky one when on 96.

Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri
8

While Shastri couldn't even bare to watch the outcome of that shot, Kohli had laugh on his face.

Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri
9

Rohit eventually got to his hundred and played a key role India's 274-run effort.

trending now

INDIA
Women react to PM Modi's latest round of 'followings' ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Over 25,000 Maharashtra farmers hold protest march seeking ...
INDIA
Mohammed Shami booked for attempt to murder, domestic violence