Rohit's risky shot on 96 brings out hilarious reactions from Kohli and Shastri

Rohit Sharma announced his return to form with a sparkling century - 17th of his career in the fifth ODI Port Elizabeth.
But there was no shortage of drama during Rohit's innings. It all started with his partnership with captain Kohli.
Rohit was again involved in a run out with Kohli, when the latter ran without looking at his partner.
Kohli did not look a happy figure while walking off the field for 36. But that was not the end of drama in Rohit Sharma's inning. He was involved in another run out with Rahane.
Rohit was not done yet. On 96, he played an audacious ramp shot that landed on the lap of South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, only for him to drop the catch.
Rohit's shot brought about hilarious reactions from the Indian coach and captain
Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and India's bowling coach Bharat Arun were all worked up seeing Rohit sky one when on 96.
While Shastri couldn't even bare to watch the outcome of that shot, Kohli had laugh on his face.
Rohit eventually got to his hundred and played a key role India's 274-run effort.