Remember Kajol’s fiance from Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha? The actor is unrecognizable now!

Updated: 11 Nov 2017 12:43 PM
Image: Instagram @bijayanand

New Delhi: Do you remember Bijay Anand? This actor, who played Kajol’s fiance in 1998 movie Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha? Now, the actor is completely changed now and looks quite unrecognizable on his latest Instagram picture.



The actor bids adieu from the film fraternity after his film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. He chose the path of spirituality and started teaching Kundalini Yoga.







Reportedly he Bijay told in an interview that he had to struggle a lot to make a successful career in films. But when ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’ became hit, he got 22 films offers together. However, Bijay decided to leave the film industry. “I have seen everything — poverty, struggle and I wanted to be known as an actor. But when I finally got that I realised it has no meaning.” he said



According to Bijay, he realized this when he started taking part in the yoga conferences. He told, “As my body was stiff, I felt yoga would be of help. When I was 36, I got arthritis and I was also diagnosed with high levels of cholesterol. That’s when I discovered Kundalini yoga. If the soul is not happy, the body contracts all kinds of diseases. I realised my stiffness was because of my anger. Once I let it go out of my body, my body became flexible.”






Bijay got married to Sonali Khare. The also have daughter.



Bijay made his debut in the film Yash, as the main lead. A song from that film, ‘Subah Subah Jab Khidki Khole’ also became popular.






After teaching Yoga, all around the world for 17 years, Bijay made a comeback in front of the camera with the TV serial Siya Ke Ram, in 2015. He played the role of Sita’s father Janak in the show. For now, he doesn’t want to continue acting, and is back to his Yogi life.


