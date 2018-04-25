Evening Bulletin
Rashid 'can't wait' to join another team in middle of IPL

aritra | 25 Apr 2018 11:45 PM
1

IPL had seen Rashid Khan’s trickery with the ball last year itself. This year, there were expectations that he would take his game a step further.

2

However, the 19-year-old Afghan leggie failed to live up to his bid in the initial few matches, that included two forgettable outings – one against Super Kings (1/49) and another against Kings XI (1/55) where Gayle just stuck onto him.

3

The young leg spinner made a strong comeback in the very next match, giving a man of the match performance against Mumbai Indians, helping Sunrisers miraculously defend 118.

4

"Jab tak aapko maar nahi padi hai, tab tak aap seekh nahi sakte (You don't learn as a bowler until you are hit for runs)," Rashid said after the match.

5

Rashid’s maturity is not only with the ball but he has developed his batting skills too. He almost pulled off a stunning chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad by scoring a 4-ball 17 against Chennai Super Kings.

6

At this time, Sunrisers ill-afford the loss of Rashid in the crunch time of the IPL. While there are no concerns on Rashid’s fitness, one of his tweets recently gave a scare to the Sunrisers supporters.

7

“Can’t wait to join you guys,” Rashid said in the middle of the IPL, to which some fans though the Afghan might leave the Hyderabad based franchise mid-way.

8

However, that is not the case. Considering the demand of leg-spinners and Rashid’s ability to fox the batsman, he is one bowler that every team wants in their side.

9

English County side Sussex had signed Rashid in February for the Natwest T20 blast, which will take place after the IPL commences.

10

And Rashid’s tweet was in response a congratulatory tweet from Sussex, where they expressed delight on Rashid’s IPL performance.

11

Rashid will share the dressing room with India fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who has already impressed everyone with his performance.

