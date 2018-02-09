 Rakul Preet Singh looks JAW-DROPPING in this SEXY Photo Shoot
ABP News Web Desk | 09 Feb 2018 04:54 PM
1

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet is busy in promoting her upcoming film ‘Aiyaary’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

2

But actress is also breaking the internet with her hot and sensuous pictures. (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Maxim)

3

Well, not just that, actress is also shedding her girl-next-door image with this. (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Maxim)

4

Rakul Preet did this photo shoot for Maxim magazine. (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Maxim)

5

She’s bold, naughty and definitely looks desirable. (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Maxim)

6

She is also seen flaunting her legs in fish net stockings and is undoubtedly raising temperatures. (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Maxim)

7

Rakul made debut in Bollywood with Divya Khosla Kumar’s movie, ‘Yaariyan’ in year 2014. (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Maxim)

