 Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
Search

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series

Wah Cricket Team | 28 Jan 2018 12:15 PM
Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
1

India are scheduled to play 3-match T20 series against South Africa.

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
2

BCCI on Sunday announced the 15-member squad of T20 matches.

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
3

The selectors surprised the cricketing fraternity by including couple of unexpected names in the squad.

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
4

However, it is not Yuvraj Singh, who makes it in the list. The 35-year-old was again ignored by the selection panel.

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
5

The Indian team for the three-match series is as follows:

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
6

As usual, Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
7

After a terrific performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma is expected to play a crucial role in the top order.

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
8

Shikhar Dhawan will partner Rohit at the top

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
9

KL Rahul has been selected as the backup opener

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
10

Suresh Raina makes a comeback to the Indian side after a gap of 1 year

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
11

The 31-year-old was rewarded for his superb performance in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
12

Manish Pandey, who was bought by KXIP for 11 crores in IPL auction, will be the mainstay in India’s top orders.

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
13

MS Dhoni, as usual, will be behind the wickets

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
14

Dinesh Karthik, who is considered as a limited-over format specialist, has been included in the 16-member squad.

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
15

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will have a key role to play in South Africa

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
16

India’s spin attack will have Axar, Chahal and Kuldeep

Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
17

While the pace department consists of Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Undakat and Shardul Thakur

trending now

VIDEO
Wife Hasin Jahan releases AUDIO CLIP where Mohammed Shami ...
VIDEO
Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are reportedly getting married ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Over 25,000 Maharashtra farmers hold protest march seeking ...