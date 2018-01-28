Raina included in India's T20 squad for South Africa series

India are scheduled to play 3-match T20 series against South Africa.
BCCI on Sunday announced the 15-member squad of T20 matches.
The selectors surprised the cricketing fraternity by including couple of unexpected names in the squad.
However, it is not Yuvraj Singh, who makes it in the list. The 35-year-old was again ignored by the selection panel.
The Indian team for the three-match series is as follows:
As usual, Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team
After a terrific performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma is expected to play a crucial role in the top order.
Shikhar Dhawan will partner Rohit at the top
KL Rahul has been selected as the backup opener
Suresh Raina makes a comeback to the Indian side after a gap of 1 year
The 31-year-old was rewarded for his superb performance in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Manish Pandey, who was bought by KXIP for 11 crores in IPL auction, will be the mainstay in India’s top orders.
MS Dhoni, as usual, will be behind the wickets
Dinesh Karthik, who is considered as a limited-over format specialist, has been included in the 16-member squad.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya will have a key role to play in South Africa
India’s spin attack will have Axar, Chahal and Kuldeep
While the pace department consists of Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Undakat and Shardul Thakur