Rahane hits the nets after facing the axe

Wah Cricket Team | 06 Jan 2018 12:15 PM
A few eyeballs rolled when Jasprit Bumrah was handed his Test cap 15 minutes before toss of the opening Test match in Cape Town.

The number rose and the rolled eyeballs almost popped out at toss time, when Indian captain Virat Kohli declared his decision to drop his deputy Ajinkya Rahane from the playing XI.

Pitted as the best overseas batsman of India, Rahane made way for the man-in-form Rohit Sharma at crucial No.5 position as India took a bold decision of playing four bowlers with Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder

Rahane, known for his determination, took the team management’s decision on his stride.

When Bhuvnehswar Kumar was rattling the South African top order with the new ball, Rahane picked up the bat, decided to grind it out in the practice area.

The middle order batsman spent considerable amount of time knocking, letting the world know that he is eager to get his spot back in the side.

Rahane had an abysmal series against Sri Lanka scoring only 27 runs in three Test matches, reaching double figures only once.

In comparison, Rohit notched up a ton and a half-ton to stake a claim in the middle order’s spot.

