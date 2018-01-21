 Rahane all set to make a comeback in the final Test
Wah Cricket Team | 21 Jan 2018 08:00 PM
Team India got down to business at the Wanderers on Sunday with a practice session that lasted over three hours.

The players came back after three days off. During the break, team took time to visit various safari and theme parks in and around Johannesburg.

Team played the customary warm-up game of football before the net session.

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane looks all set to make a comeback in the final Test against the Proteas.

During the practice session Virat had a long discussion with Rahane. The duo almost spoke twenty minutes.

Rahane and Virat padded up together and batted almost 45 minutes at the nets.

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik was also seen sweating it out in the nets. Dinesh Karthik later batted in tandem with Kohli in the nets.

Opener KL Rahul and Murli Vijay along with Pujara during the practice session

Team India will face South Africa in the third and final Test in Johannesburg which begins from 24th January.

India has already lost the Test series and trailing 0-2 with one match remaining.

