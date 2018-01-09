Not Just Anushka, This Actress Too Is Cheering For Virat & Co. In South Africa

Actress Surveen Chawla is in Cape Town and is supposedly having a fun-filled time out there. Not just is she enjoying the picturesque locations with her beau, the Hate Story 2 actress is also boosting the morale from the stands of the Indian cricketers who were playing their first Test against South Africa. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram
This is a picture she posted from Betty’s Bay, Western Cape. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram
All smiles with a cute little cub. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram
“The wind beneath my wings...And these little ones watching me fly,” Surveen captioned this picture. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram
This is quite a view. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram
Yet, another from the shores. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram
Surveen stunned everyone recently by revealing that she had tied the knot with her longtime partner Akshay Thakker in July 2015 in Italy. The 33-year-old actress was last seen in a short film titled Chhuri. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram