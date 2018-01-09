 Not Just Anushka, This Actress Too Is Cheering For Virat & Co. In South Africa
Search

Not Just Anushka, This Actress Too Is Cheering For Virat & Co. In South Africa

ABP News Bureau | 09 Jan 2018 07:36 PM
Not Just Anushka, This Actress Too Is Cheering For Virat & Co. In South Africa
1

Actress Surveen Chawla is in Cape Town and is supposedly having a fun-filled time out there. Not just is she enjoying the picturesque locations with her beau, the Hate Story 2 actress is also boosting the morale from the stands of the Indian cricketers who were playing their first Test against South Africa. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram

Not Just Anushka, This Actress Too Is Cheering For Virat & Co. In South Africa
2

This is a picture she posted from Betty’s Bay, Western Cape. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram

Not Just Anushka, This Actress Too Is Cheering For Virat & Co. In South Africa
3

All smiles with a cute little cub. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram

Not Just Anushka, This Actress Too Is Cheering For Virat & Co. In South Africa
4

“The wind beneath my wings...And these little ones watching me fly,” Surveen captioned this picture. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram

Not Just Anushka, This Actress Too Is Cheering For Virat & Co. In South Africa
5

This is quite a view. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram

Not Just Anushka, This Actress Too Is Cheering For Virat & Co. In South Africa
6

Yet, another from the shores. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram

Not Just Anushka, This Actress Too Is Cheering For Virat & Co. In South Africa
7

Surveen stunned everyone recently by revealing that she had tied the knot with her longtime partner Akshay Thakker in July 2015 in Italy. The 33-year-old actress was last seen in a short film titled Chhuri. PIC/surveenchawla Instagram

trending now

INDIA
UP man kills wife, two daughters over suspected affair
VIDEO
Did Mohammed Shami take money from Pakistani girl Alishba?
INDIA
After wife's revolt, Shami faces attempt to murder charge