 Padmaavat Released Across India, Maximum Protests In BJP-Ruled States
Search

ABP News Bureau | 25 Jan 2018 01:24 PM
1

Rajput community women protest in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

2

Demonstration in Etah, UP.

3

Picture from Faizabad, UP.

4

Swords brandished in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

5

Tyres set ablaze in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

6

Arson in Gir Somnath, Gujarat

7

Rajput women stage a protest in Rajkot, Gujarat.

8

Picture from Udaipur, Rajasthan.

9

Protest visuals from Arrah, Bihar.

10

Youth armed with swords protest in Arrah, Bihar.

11

Sit-in protest in Deogarh, UP.

12

Broken glass pieces of a window shield in Ghaziabad, UP.

13

Protesters on bikes in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

14

15

Violent protest in Motihari, Bihar

16

Visual from Allahabad, UP.

17

Demonstration in Surat, Gujarat

