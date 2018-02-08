OMG ! Ishaan Khatter JUMPS from FIRST FLOOR to get into Janhvi Kapoor's car

Sridevi’s daughter and the lead actress of upcoming film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor was seen getting into her car post gym. Image: Manav Manglani
After Janhvi gets into her car, the shutterbugs spotted Ishaan Khattar trying to get down from the balcony of the first floor. . ! Image: Manav Manglani
While they were wondering whether Ishaan is going to make the jump or if he is kidding, Ishaan started to climb off the balcony wall. Image: Manav Manglani
OMG! He actually makes the jump and our hearts skip a beat ! Image: Manav Manglani
Safe landing ! pheww ! Image: Manav Manglani
Pleased with this little stunt of his, he gets into Jahnvi’s car. Image: Manav Manglani