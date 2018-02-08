 OMG ! Ishaan Khatter JUMPS from FIRST FLOOR to get into Janhvi Kapoor's car
ABP News Web Desk | 08 Feb 2018 01:11 PM
Sridevi’s daughter and the lead actress of upcoming film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor was seen getting into her car post gym. Image: Manav Manglani

After Janhvi gets into her car, the shutterbugs spotted Ishaan Khattar trying to get down from the balcony of the first floor. . ! Image: Manav Manglani

While they were wondering whether Ishaan is going to make the jump or if he is kidding, Ishaan started to climb off the balcony wall. Image: Manav Manglani

OMG! He actually makes the jump and our hearts skip a beat ! Image: Manav Manglani

Safe landing ! pheww ! Image: Manav Manglani

Pleased with this little stunt of his, he gets into Jahnvi’s car. Image: Manav Manglani

