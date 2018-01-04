Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking

The Blackcaps have kick-started their 2018 campaign with a bang.
The latest ICC T20 player ranking released puts swashbuckling batsman Colin Munro on the top of the batting list.
While his compatriot Ish Sodhi takes the top spot in the bowling list.
Munro’s clobbering against West Indies in the 3-match T-20 series made him the leading run scorer with 223 runs which helped him collect 137 points in the ranking charts.
The 30-year-old jumped 11 spots to grab the number one position for the first time in his career.
Munro and Sodhi are the second New Zealand pair to top the T20I batting and bowling tables simultaneously after McCullum and Vettori in 2009 and 2010.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to 3rd position in the latest ranking.
The 29-year-old missed the entire limited-over rubber against Sri Lanka which forced him to lose the second position to Australia’s Aaron Finch.
Top order batsman Lokesh Rahul is another Indian to feature in the top 10 batting list
New Zealand’s T20 series victory against Windies has helped them take the top spot in team ranking
While India’s arch-rivals Pakistan have slipped to second position with 124 points
Virat Kohli led India are on third position with 121 points.