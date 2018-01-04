 Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
Search

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking

Wah Cricket Team | 04 Jan 2018 03:45 PM
Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
1

The Blackcaps have kick-started their 2018 campaign with a bang.

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
2

The latest ICC T20 player ranking released puts swashbuckling batsman Colin Munro on the top of the batting list.

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
3

While his compatriot Ish Sodhi takes the top spot in the bowling list.

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
4

Munro’s clobbering against West Indies in the 3-match T-20 series made him the leading run scorer with 223 runs which helped him collect 137 points in the ranking charts.

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
5

The 30-year-old jumped 11 spots to grab the number one position for the first time in his career.

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
6

Munro and Sodhi are the second New Zealand pair to top the T20I batting and bowling tables simultaneously after McCullum and Vettori in 2009 and 2010.

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
7

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to 3rd position in the latest ranking.

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
8

The 29-year-old missed the entire limited-over rubber against Sri Lanka which forced him to lose the second position to Australia’s Aaron Finch.

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
9

Top order batsman Lokesh Rahul is another Indian to feature in the top 10 batting list

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
10

New Zealand’s T20 series victory against Windies has helped them take the top spot in team ranking

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
11

While India’s arch-rivals Pakistan have slipped to second position with 124 points

Munro tops, Kohli slips in latest ICC T20 ranking
12

Virat Kohli led India are on third position with 121 points.

trending now

INDIA
Here's What Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Said In ...
INDIA
Rahul Gandhi tells what's the 'difference' between him and ...
INDIA
Indian Railways allows passengers to transfer their ticket to ...