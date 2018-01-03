 Munro becomes first cricketer to hit three T20I hundreds
Wah Cricket Team | 03 Jan 2018 02:30 PM
New Zealand's Colin Munro became the first player to hit three centuries in international Twenty20 cricket.

The 30-year-old smacked 104 against the West Indies in the third and final T20 match at Mount Maungauni.

Munro, with previous centuries against India and Bangladesh, moves ahead of four players, including the West Indies' Chris Gayle, on two T20 centuries.

He also leaves behind Indian power-hitter Rohit Sharma behind to achieve this mammoth feat.

His rollicking 104 off 53 deliveries included 10 sixes and three fours.

Munro stitched a brilliant hundred run stand with opener Martin Guptill for the first wicket

