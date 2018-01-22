IN PICS: TV actresses Ankita Lokhande and Surveen Chawla dazzle at Filmfare 2018

The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards was a stellar night, where Bollywood celebrities showed up in their best gladrags. Miss world Manushi Chhillar who has been making news for her perfect dressing sense , chose this red hot dress for the occasion. Not to mention that much coveted glittering crown on her head ! Image: Manav Manglani
TV actress Ankita Lokhande who is all set to maker her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika, appeared in this silver saree and needless saying she looks elegant as ever. Image: Manav Manglani
Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla who made her way from the small screen, appeared in this avatar. Image: Manav Manglani
Sunny Leone picked this pink mermaid dress to complement her curvy self. Image: Manav Manglani
But the one stealing the limelight from the ladies, was none other than Ranveer Singh. Ranveer turned up in this suit with posters of Bollywood movies all over it. Ranveer looked like a moving photo gallery himslef. This is not the first time, Ranveer has made the fashion experts balk with his whacky style. Image: Manav Manglani
Alia Bhatt looked cute in this long frilled ball-gown. Most of the ecelebrities went for pastels this time, rather than loud colours. Image: Manav Manglani
Parineeti too went for a ball gown. She totally slays it in this silvery grey colour. Image: Manav Manglani
Gorgeous Athiya Shetty poses up for the sbhutterbugs. Image: Manav Manglani
Kajol picked up this maroon gown for the occasion. Image: Manav Manglani
Arjun Kapoor poses for camera in this style. Image: Manav Manglani
Shahid Kapoor carries this fresh white suit with perfection. Image: Manav Manglani
Kalki Koechlin picked this pastel Saree and it does suit her perfectly. Image: Manav Manglani
Madhuri Dixit Nene made appearnce with her husband. Image: Manav Manglani
Preity Zinta looks adorable in this pink ball gown. Image: Manav Manglani