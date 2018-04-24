Meet 'Sitara Wafadar' the Afghan girl who has been disguising herself as a boy for more than 10 years

4

She reportedly resides with her poor family in a mud-brick house in a village in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar. She has five sisters and no brothers. As per the repots, Sitara works at a brick factory six days a week with her father as a bonded labour to repay money they borrowed and to feed her family. There are other workers too, who do not have a clue that Sitara is actually a girl. /Image Courtesy: AFP PHOTO / Noorullah SHIRZADA