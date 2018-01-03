Maxwell dropped from ODI squad; Lynn returns

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the 14-member squad for the upcoming five-match One-Day International series against England.
Power-hitting Brisbane Heat batsman Chris Lynn returns to international cricket after spending 6 months on the sideline.
Lynn, so far, has only 1 ODI cap to his name.
The selection committee also drafted in-form Western Australia pacer Jhye Richardson for the crucial ODI encounters against arch-rivals England.
However, swashbuckling batsman Glenn Maxwell has been omitted from the 14-member squad.
Maxwell was the top run-getter in Australia’s domestic four-day tournament but has been inconsistent in the past 12 months. He managed to register his last half-century against Pakistan in January last year before being dropped from India tour.
While shutting the critics down, Tim Paine is currently Australia’s best gloveman across all formats and he takes over from Mathew Wade.
Australia will host England for a five-match ODI after the conclusion of coveted Ashes series.
The first ODI is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 14.
The teams will also play a triangular T20 series and they will be joined by Kane Williamson led New Zealand side.