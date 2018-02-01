'Nothing for middle class': Major highlights from Modi govt's last budget

1

There are no changes in income tax slabs for individuals this year. Currently there are 3 tax slabs- 5% income tax for individuals with annual income between Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh, 20% on annual income between Rs 5 lakh-Rs 10 lakh and 30% on income above Rs 10L. Individuals earning below Rs 2.5L are exempted from paying any income tax.