 Lenin Toppled in Tripura: Left-Wing Students Clash With Police In Chennai
ABP News Bureau | 07 Mar 2018 04:09 PM
Members of Revolutionary Students Youth Federation (RSYF) scuffle with Indian police during a protest against the razing down of a statue of communist leader Vladimir Lenin on in Belonia town in in the India state of Tripura state, in Chennai on March 7, 2018.India's ruling party BJP warned its supporters on March 6 they were not above the law after a mob celebrating an election victory against communist opponents bulldozed a statue of Vladimir Lenin. Police in the remote state of Tripura said they were investigating more than a dozen complaints of arson, violence and vandalism in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win at the weekend election. / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR

Police detain a member of the Revolutionary Students Youth Federation (RSYF). PIC/AFP.

Members of Revolutionary Students Youth Federation (RSYF) scuffle with Indian police. PIC/AFP.

Members of Revolutionary Students Youth Federation (RSYF) shout slogans during the protest. PIC/AFP.

Police detain a female member of the Revolutionary Students Youth Federation (RSYF). PIC/AFP.

