Lenin Toppled in Tripura: Left-Wing Students Clash With Police In Chennai

1

Members of Revolutionary Students Youth Federation (RSYF) scuffle with Indian police during a protest against the razing down of a statue of communist leader Vladimir Lenin on in Belonia town in in the India state of Tripura state, in Chennai on March 7, 2018.India's ruling party BJP warned its supporters on March 6 they were not above the law after a mob celebrating an election victory against communist opponents bulldozed a statue of Vladimir Lenin. Police in the remote state of Tripura said they were investigating more than a dozen complaints of arson, violence and vandalism in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win at the weekend election. / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR