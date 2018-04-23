Evening Bulletin
Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

 Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

 Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

 5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

 BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

 Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

 Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

 UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

Kumar ruled out; question marks on Dhawan, Pathan

Wah Cricket Team | 23 Apr 2018 11:30 PM
1

The Sunrisers Hyderabad juggernaut has hit a roadblock in the current edition of IPL. After registering a hat-trick of wins in its first three matches, the Sunirsers lost their last two encounters to find themselves slide to No. 4 in the IPL standings.

2

Luck was not on their side last night when ended up on the wrong side, suffering a 4 wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings, who rose to the top of the table with that win.

3

The Sunrisers top order let them down on this occasion, even though captain Williamson made a valiant effort.

4

Problems for Sunrisers though have only started. The franchise, which is already missing the services of regular captain David Warner, is now set to miss the services of one of its key members for their next match against Mumbai Indians.

5

Skipper Kane Williamson informed that pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar all set to miss IPL encounter against Mumbai Indians.

6

According to team sources, the pace spearhead is suffering from a niggling back injury and has been advised rest.

7

"Bhuvi did not travel with the team and is not playing the next match," Williamson told on the eve of the match.

8

There are questions marks over Dhawan’s fitness too, who had suffered a hit in the elbow during Sunrisers' match against Kings XI Punjab and missed their last match against CSK.

9

However, Willliamson asserted that Dhawan will be available for the Mumbai Indians match. “Shikhar we are hoping will be fine for Tuesday’s game,” said Williamson.

10

Young Ricky Bhui played in place of Dhawan in the last match and if fails to pass the fitness test then Bhui will have another game.

11

There are concerns of over Yusuf Pathan’s fitness too. "I am not 100 per cent sure on how Yusuf is. I know he did have some cramps but hopefully he will be ok and come tomorrow night," added Williamson.

12

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement in all probability will be Punjab medium pacer Sandeep Sharma, who earlier also played a game in place of Kumar.

13

However, the inclusion of young Kerala seamer Basil Thampi, cannot be ruled out too.

