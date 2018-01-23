Kuldeep wants to get back to KKR; franchise may use RTM to get new captain

Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in all probability will become a knight for the sixth successive season, as the spinner himself revealed the high possibilities of Kolkata Knight Riders using the Right to Match Card for him in the IPL auctions set to take place in Bangalore in January 27 and 28.
Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to use one of its three Right to Match Cards to get Kuldeep back in the mix.
"It's been five years with KKR. It is like family and this is like a home ground for me. I know the angles from where to bowl and I am well-versed with the wicket as well," Kuldeep said.
KKR retained the West Indian duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, that leaves them with three Right To Match cards as a total of five players can be retained through a combination of retention and RTM.
Kuldeep’s base price is INR 1.5 crore and he has been an impressive performer for the 2012 and 2014 champions. In the last edition of IPL, Kuldeep picked up 12 wickets in as many matches.
Kuldeep’s current form has been nothing short of scintillating. He picked four wickets against Bengal in the Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 to lead UP to massive win at KKR’s home ground Eden Gardens.
"I don't feel pressure here as I have played here for five years. This has been a lucky ground for me," said Kuldeep after his stuning performance at the Eden Gardens on Monday.
In other big development, Wah Cricket has learned KKR will use another RTM card to get the services of middle order batsman Manish Pandey.
Pandey, who was picked up by KKR in 2014, played a match winning innings that year to help KKR win the IPL for second time, has emerged as the front runner to become the captain of the SRK-owned franchise.
KKR decided not to retain Gautam Gamhir, who has been leading them for seven long years
According to sources, KKR wants Manish Pandey will replace Gambhir as captain who is now a regular in the Indian limited overs side.
Gautam Gambhir on the other hand, is all set reunite with Delhi Daredevils.
The IPL kick-starts from April 7, with first match of the 2018 edition slated to be held in Mumbai.