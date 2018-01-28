IPL Auctions: List of Most expensive players of 2018

IPL Auction 2018 concluded in Bangalore on Sunday. Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Chris Lynn became the highest earners at the auction table.
Here’s the list of top 10 expensive players who became millionaires after the bidding process concluded on Sunday
10 – Stylish batsman Kedar Jadhav was bought by Chennai Super Kings for an amount of INR 7.8 Crores.
9 – Rajasthan Royals continued with their investment in young talent as they bought young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson for an astronomical amount of INR 8 Crores.
8 – Mumbai Indian used their Right to Match Card to retain all-rounder Krunal Pandya for a sum of INR 8.8 Crores. With brother Hardik, already in the squad, the duo will be looking forward to make a mark in the 2018 season.
7 – Afghan teenager Rasahid Khan who has been bowling brilliantly in the ongoing season of Big Bash League became the most expensive spinner at the auction table on Day 1. Sunrisers Hyderabad used their RTM Card to retain Rashid for a sum of INR 9 Crore. Rashid made his IPL debut in 2017-edition bagging 17 wickets in 14 matches played.
6 - Australian pacer Mitchell Starc attracted premium bids as he became the second most expensive bowler in IPL Auction 2018.The left-arm speedster got picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.40 Crores .
5 – Explosive Australian batsman Chris Lynn was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a hefty sum of INR 9.6 Crores.
4 - Flamboyant right-hander Manish Pandey became one of the most expensive Indian batsman at the auction table on Saturday. Manish was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of INR 11 Crores. The right-hander prior to this represented, Kolkata Knight Riders and had a terrific 2017 season where he scored 396 runs in 14 matches at an average of 49.50.
3 – Joining Manish, Indian opener KL Rahul went under the hammer for an astronomical amount of INR 11 Crores. Rahul was bought by Kings XI Punjab. The opener, who represented the Bangalore based franchise, missed the 2107 edition due to shoulder injury. Rahul is currently with the Indian national team on the tour of South Africa.
2 - Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat on Sunday surprised everyone as he became the costliest Indian buy fetching a mind boggling Rs 11.5 Crore deal from the usually thrifty Rajasthan Royals. The pacer who performed brilliantly in the domestic season was also the second highest wicket-taker of IPL 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiant.
1 –Troubled England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently facing criminal charges, was bought for a whopping amount of INR 12.5 Crores on Day 1 of the IPL auctions. Stokes became the most expensive player on Day 1. The all-rounder made his IPL debut last season for Rising Pune Supergiant scoring 316 runs and bagging 12 wickets in 12 matches he played.