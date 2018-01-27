IPL Auctions: List of Most expensive players of 2018

IPL Auction 2018 went underway in Bangalore on Saturday. Ben Stokes, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Rashid Khan stole the headlines on Day 1 of the auctions.
Here’s the list of top 10 expensive players who went under the hammer on Day 1
10 – Royal Challengers Bangalore bought England fast-bowler Chris Woakes for a sum of INR 7.4 Crores.
9 – In a closely fought contest, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik went to Kolkata Knight Riders for an amount of INR 7.6 Crores.
8 – Stylish batsman Kedar Jadhav was bought by Chennai Super Kings for an amount of INR 7.8 Crores.
7 – Rajasthan Royals continued with their investment in young talent as they bought young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson for an astronomical amount of INR 8 Crores.
6 – Mumbai Indian used their Right to Match Card to retain all-rounder Krunal Pandya for a sum of INR 8.8 Crores. With brother Hardik, already in the squad, the duo will be looking forward to make a mark in the 2018 season.
5 – Explosive Australian batsman Chris Lynn was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a hefty sum of INR 9.6 Crores.
4 – Afghan teenager Rasahid Khan who has been bowling brilliantly in the ongoing season of Big Bash League became the most expensive spinner at the auction table on Day 1. Sunrisers Hyderabad used their RTM Card to retain Rashid for a sum of INR 9 Crore. Rashid made his IPL debut in 2017-edition bagging 17 wickets in 14 matches played.
3 - Flamboyant right-hand top-order batsman Manish Pandey became one of the most expensive Indian player at the auction table on Saturday. Manish was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of INR 11 Crores. The right-hander prior to this represented, Kolkata Knight Riders and had a terrific 2017 season where he scored 396 runs in 14 matches at an average of 49.50.
2 – Joining Manish, Indian opener KL Rahul went under the hammer for an astronomical amount of INR 11 Crores. Rahul was bought by Kings XI Punjab. The opener, who represented the Bangalore based franchise, missed the 2107 edition due to shoulder injury. Rahul is currently with the Indian national team on the tour of South Africa.
1 –Troubled England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently facing criminal charges, was bought for a whopping amount of INR 12.5 Crores on Day 1 of the IPL auctions. Stokes became the most expensive player on Day 1. The all-rounder made his IPL debut last season for Rising Pune Supergiant scoring 316 runs and bagging 12 wickets in 12 matches he played.