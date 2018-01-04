 IPL Retention 2018: Big names join auction pool
Wah Cricket Team | 04 Jan 2018 09:15 PM
The player retention ceremony was held in Mumbai on Thursday evening for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The franchises have retained their star players for the 11th edition.

However, there were many surprises as well with some star names heading to the auction pool.

Here is the list of stars to will have to wait until January 27 to find their fate

Gautam Gambhir – Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to part ways with its most successful captain. Gambhir led the franchise to two IPL titles in his 7 long years of service with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team. The 36-year-old has earlier hinted at playing for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018

Yuvraj Singh – One of India’s most lethal batsmen, Yuvraj Singh, has not been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad. And, he is unlikely to be brought back using the RTM (Right to Match)

Shikhar Dhawan – In one of the biggest surprises of the evening, Dhawan was sent to Auction pool by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite being the most consistent performer for India in the limited overs format, he will undergo the hammer on January 27

R Ashwin – India’s ace spinner in the longest format of the game has not been retained by Chennai Super Kings.

Chris Gayle - Hailed as IPL’s most dangerous batsman, Gayle has been sent to the auction pool by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kieron Pollard – Mumbai Indians’ star man Kieron Pollard finds his future uncertain but there is a possibility that the owner might consider buying him back during the auction using the Right to Match card.

