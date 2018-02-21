Injured Lynn out of PSL, concerns for KKR too

Australia’s historic tri-series win lost some of its shine in the end after medical scans confirmed a dislocation in middle order batsman Chris Lynn’s right shoulder.
The injury occurred when Lynn dived while fielding in the T20I tri-series final at Auckland, which Australia won by 19 runs via Duckworth/Lewis and Stern method.
Lynn had to leave the field in the ninth over of the New Zealand innings after he dived to stop a Ross Taylor flick. He immediately looked in discomfort. The medical staff put the joint back in place but he was not able to take any further part in the final.
Lynn will go back to Brisbane for further treatment and has been ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan Super league, which has also cast doubt over his IPL availability.
"Chris dislocated his right shoulder after landing awkwardly on it when fielding the ball," said Australia's physio, Alex Kountouris. "His shoulder was able to be put back into place at the ground and he was consequently sent for X-Rays which revealed no major bone injury.
"At this stage Chris will not travel to the Pakistan Super League in Dubai. He will return to Brisbane to undergo further scans and assessment and from there we will have a better understanding of the ongoing management, along with the return-to-play timeframes."
Lynn has been injury prone, throughout his career and the shoulder has been his most vulnerable part, which had even prompted him to think about ever diving while fielding.
Knight Riders would hope the injury to Lynn is not as bad as it looks like in the present scenario as they were considering him for leadership role after they had decided to let go off Gautam Gambhir.