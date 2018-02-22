 Injured Gunaratne ruled out of T20 tri-series
Injured Gunaratne ruled out of T20 tri-series

Wah Cricket Team | 22 Feb 2018 07:15 PM
The Sri Lankan camp has turned into a mini hospital, even before the start of the Nidhahas Trophy – the tri-nation T20 series involving India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to celebrate 70 years of independence of the island nation.

Middle order batsman Asela Gunaratne has been ruled out of the tri-series after suffering an injury to his right-arm during a fielding drill in Bangladesh.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board confirmed, Gunaratne sustained a grade II rotator cuff strain with contusion.

The 32-year-old has been having a hard time with injuries, missing more matches than playing them.

Gunratne’s injury is not the only thorn in Sri Lanka’s flesh, with a number of their player battling against time to be fit for the tri-series that begins from March 6.

Captain Angelo Mathews, who was sidelined for the major part of the Bangladesh tour because of a hamstring injury, is yet to recover fully.

There is very little clarity on opening batsman Kusal Perera, who was out with a side strain.

Adding to the long list of injured players, fast bowler Shehan Madushanka suffered a blow in the final against Bangladesh. He is doubtful for the tri-series.

