India's complete schedule of World Cup 2019
The 2019 World Cup is just over a year away and is all set to take place in the UK from May 30 to July 14.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
The tournament opener will be played between the hosts, England and South Africa at The Oval on 30 May 2019.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
With 10 teams instead of 14 featuring in 2019 World Cup, the quadrennial event this time will be in round-robin format.
With round-robin format in play all ten teams play each other in a single group in group stage. This means a total of 45 matches will be played with each team playing a total of nine matches. The top four teams from the group will then progress to the knockout stage. Similar format was previously used in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
ICC on Tuesday announced that team India is scheduled to play their opening encounter on 5th June
Though the complete schedule of the event is yet to be announced but a close BCCI source has revealed all the matches that team India will play in the group stage. Here is the proposed schedule for India's matches at the 2019 World Cup
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
India will clash against South Africa in their opening encounter on June 5 in Southhampton
In their second encounter India will clash against defending champions Australia at The Oval on June 9.
Runners up of 2015 World Cup, New Zealand will be India’s third opponent. The clash will take place on June 13 in Nottingham.
In their fourth encounter India will face arch rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16.
India will face Afghanistan (Southampton) and West Indies (Manchester) on June 22 and 27 respectively in their fifth and sixth encounters.
On June 30 India will face hosts England in Birmingham which will be their seventh match of the tournament.
India’s eighth and ninth match will be against neighbours Bangladesh (Birmingham) and Sri Lanka (Leeds) on July 2 and 6 respectively.
After the 9 matches of the group stage if Indian team finds themselves in the top four they automatically qualify for the knock out stages.
The first semi final of the tournament is scheduled for July 9 in Manchester while the second semi final will take place on July 11 in Birmingham. The final of the 2019 World Cup will be held on July 14 at The Lords.