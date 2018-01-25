Indian openers fail again

Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first after winning the toss in the third and final was proven wrong very early by the South African seamers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.
The Indian openers again did not show any resistance in testing conditions. The visitors lost the first wicket with just 7 on board, making way for an unwanted record.
Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul – the three openers India used in this Test series averaged a dismal 12.30 - the lowest ever in any Test series of 3+ matches.
Rahul departed for a duck, falling to cope with a Philander in-swinger. He has scored only 14 runs in this series with an average of 4.66
His opening partner Murali Vijay played another loose shot off Rabada, only get an outside edge for 8. He has scored 77 runs at an average of 15.40
Shikhar Dhawan, who only featured in the first Test, scored 32 runs, averaging 16.00