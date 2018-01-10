India to play two T20s in Ireland before tour of England

2018 promises to be an eventful year for all Indian cricket fans as the Indian team will travel to host of nations to stamp their dominance on overseas conditions.
Soon after the completion of freedom series against South Africa, Virat Kohli & Co. will travel to Sri Lanka for a Tri-nation T20 series to mark Lanka’s 70th year of independence.
The Indian players will then join their respective franchise on their return from emerald isle for the 11th edition of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL). The T20 extravaganza will begin in the first week of April and is scheduled to end in last week of May.
Once the IPL is done and dusted, Indian team was expected to fly to England in July for a fully-fledged series after break of one month
But, now the BCCI has announced a T20 series against Ireland
The two teams will play 2 T20 matches on June 27 and June 29 in Dublin.
India last toured Ireland in 2007 for a one-off ODI game in Belfast which the visitors won by 9-wicket via D/L method.
India have played Ireland just once in the shortest format of the game when the two sides met in Nottingham during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009.
This series will also benefit the visitors to get used to British conditions before the high-voltage showdown against England.