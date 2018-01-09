5 Quotes Of Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani From His Delhi 'Yuva Hunkar' Rally

The Narendra Modi government poses a "threat" to the country's democracy and Constitution, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani said today at a youth rally for which the Delhi Police had refused permission. PIC/AFP.
"The 125 crore people of this country are watching that someone is not being allowed to speak for merely demanding the release of Chandrashekhar Azad, effective implementation of the Constitution and two crore jobs to the youth.” PIC/AFP.
"If an elected representative does not have the right to do so, then this is Gujarat model," Mevani said to loud cheers from a crowd comprising student activists from Delhi, Lucknow and Allahabad among other places.” PIC/AFP.
Mevani who was also joined by JNU student-wing leaders Kanhaiyya Kumar and Umar Khalid said he will stand guard against the politics of hatred and stick to constitutional values and the "politics of love", along the lines of statements made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi after the Gujarat polls.” PIC/AFP.
"I believe in politics of unity. I believe in politics of love, not love jihad. Alpesh Thakore, Hardik Patel and I are being targeted because we demolished their (BJP) pride and arrogance in Gujarat..There's a looming threat to our democracy and Constitution today," he said. PIC/AFP.
Earlier during the day, he said, "An elected representative is not allowed to speak... This is extremely unfortunate. We were just going to demonstrate democratically and peacefully. But the government is targeting us.” (INFO/PTI) PIC/AFP.