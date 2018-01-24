In Pics: Varun Dhawan gets PROTECTIVE for October co-star Banita Sandhu

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who will be seen romancing debutante Banita Sandhu in his upcoming film October was spotted with her outside a restaurant. Image: Manav Manglani
Banita who hails from outside cinema industry, is not aware of how paparazzi and celebrities go hand in hand and was taken aback with the flashes of camera. It was when varun came to her rescue. Image: Manav Manglani
Varun’s protective side was revealed when he escorted her safely till her vehicle . Image: Manav Manglani
Check out how Varun walks her till her vehicle. Image: Manav Manglani
Their much awaited movie October will be hitting the screens in April. Image: Manav Manglani
After escorting Banita, Varun did not disappoint his fans. He went amidst a crowd of fans and clicked pictures with them . Image: Manav Manglani