 IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was Held In Chennai
Search

IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was Held In Chennai

ABP News Bureau | 12 Mar 2018 11:27 AM
IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was Held In Chennai
1

New Delhi: A prayer meeting was recently organised in Chennai in honour of Bollywood actress Sridevi. Many actors and actress paid homage to the late actress. (Image: manishmalhotra05 / Instagram)

IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was Held In Chennai
2

The event saw the presence of several actors along with Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi. The family had flew down from Mumbai for the event. (Image: janhavikapoorforever/ Instagram)

IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was Held In Chennai
3

Actors Suriya, Arun Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Jyotika, Meena, Raadika Sarath Kumar and Suhasini Mani Ratnam, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Lata Rajinikanth came to for it. (Image: manishmalhotra05 / Instagram)

IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was Held In Chennai
4

Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel due to accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub. The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28 in Mumbai. (Image: manishmalhotra05 / Instagram)

trending now

INDIA
57% polling in Araria LS bypoll
PHOTOS
IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was ...
INDIA
This govt can't do anything for you: Raj Thackeray ...