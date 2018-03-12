IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was Held In Chennai

New Delhi: A prayer meeting was recently organised in Chennai in honour of Bollywood actress Sridevi. Many actors and actress paid homage to the late actress. (Image: manishmalhotra05 / Instagram)
The event saw the presence of several actors along with Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi. The family had flew down from Mumbai for the event. (Image: janhavikapoorforever/ Instagram)
Actors Suriya, Arun Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Jyotika, Meena, Raadika Sarath Kumar and Suhasini Mani Ratnam, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Lata Rajinikanth came to for it. (Image: manishmalhotra05 / Instagram)
Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel due to accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub. The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28 in Mumbai. (Image: manishmalhotra05 / Instagram)