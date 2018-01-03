In PICS: Suhana Khan STUNS in this avatar at a family wedding

King Khan’s little princess has grown up into a beautiful girl. We stumbled upon some of her latest pictures which rendered us speeechless./ Image: Instagram
So daddy’s little girl is in Delhi with her parents attending a family wedding. In the pictures that are circulating the young fashionista is giving us serious fashion goals/ Image: Instagram (suhanakha2)
Suhana who is generally spotted in casual or chic wears, pulled off this traditional look like a pro. Dressed in this maroon embroidered lehenga, Suhana looks all set to take the world with her looks. That confidence. Image: Instagram (suhanakha2)
Suhana is totally slaying it in this curly hairdo, golden lehenga and contrasting bright lipstick./ Image:Instagram (@filmykalakar)
Check out this picture where the fashionista is posing with sheer confidence. Suhana aspires to become an actress. / Image: Instagram
In this pink lehenga and flower jewellery , Suhana looks gorgeous and fresh like a flower herself/ Image: Instagram
The lovely lady flaunts her mehendi, but what strikes more is that innocence on her face./ Image: Instagram