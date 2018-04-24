IN PICS: Rs 91,000 jacket worn by Deepika Padukone
ABP News Bureau | 24 Apr 2018 05:27 PM
1
NEW DELHI: The actor leaving Mumbai airport for New York City, showing off her killer looks. (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
2
Deepika Padukone layered her attire with a nude jacket. (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
3
The ‘made in Italy’ bomber jacket animated with scribble print. (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
4
This Postcard Print Tropical Gabardine Harrington Jacket was the center of attention. (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
5
The jacket retails at a price of $1,390. (Rs 92,233). (Image: burberry.com)