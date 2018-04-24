Evening Bulletin
In Pics: Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome their new-born prince; check first pictures of the baby

ABP News Web Desk | 24 Apr 2018 10:49 AM
In Pics: Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome their new-born prince; check first pictures of the baby
1

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have become proud parents again and the world cannot wait to get the glimpse of the royal baby. Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)

2
2

Here we bring to you.. the first picture of the royal baby boy. /Image: AFP PHOTO / POOL / John Stillwell

3
3

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth at a central London hospital../ Image: Instagram

4
4

Kate had a different aura around her. Fans who couldn’t catch a breath right since Kate was admitted for labour pains, were relieved to see the lady dressed in red, looking healthy as ever. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / John Stillwell

5
5

Prince William and Kate Middleton both gleamed with joy as they walked together with the new addition to their family. /Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)

6
6

The new prince is the fifth-in-line to Britain's throne. / Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)

7
7

Little Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived at the hospital accompanied by their father to meet their new brother./Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)

8
8

Little Princess Charlotte did not forget obliging the shutterbugs./Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)

