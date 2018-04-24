In Pics: Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome their new-born prince; check first pictures of the baby
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have become proud parents again and the world cannot wait to get the glimpse of the royal baby. Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)
Here we bring to you.. the first picture of the royal baby boy. /Image: AFP PHOTO / POOL / John Stillwell
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth at a central London hospital../ Image: Instagram
Kate had a different aura around her. Fans who couldn’t catch a breath right since Kate was admitted for labour pains, were relieved to see the lady dressed in red, looking healthy as ever. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / John Stillwell
Prince William and Kate Middleton both gleamed with joy as they walked together with the new addition to their family. /Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)
The new prince is the fifth-in-line to Britain's throne. / Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)
Little Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived at the hospital accompanied by their father to meet their new brother./Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)
Little Princess Charlotte did not forget obliging the shutterbugs./Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)