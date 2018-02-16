 IN PICS: Manushi Chhillar Oozes Oomph In Her Latest Pictures On Instagram
Pankaj Kasana | 16 Feb 2018 06:53 PM
1

After owning Miss World 2017 crown, Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar is breaking the Internet with her latest hot pictures on Instagram

2

Manushi has raised the temperature with her latest pool picture

3

The win comes 17 years after Priyanka Chopra brought home the Miss World title in the year 2000 and made India proud

4

Well! She appeared on cosmopolitan magazine's cover

5

Manushi appears perfect bebe in this beach photo. Seems she is enjoying her holiday time now a days

6

Rumours are rife that she is doing a movie with Karan Johar but the latter has denied according to the reports.

