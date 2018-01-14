 IN PICS: Lisa Haydon's holiday pictures dominate Instagram
Pankaj Kasana | 14 Jan 2018 05:19 PM
Actress Lisa Haydon is enjoying her winter surrounded by snow clad mountains in Swiss Alps. (Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

Soon after becoming a mother she has tonned her body surprisingly amazing.(Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon (Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

Her recent Instagram pictures are will give you chill vibes. (Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

(Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

(Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

Lisa is married to businessman Dino Lalvani. (Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

The couple welcomed their first child Zack in May, last year. (Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

On World Breastfeeding Day, she shared a picture of herself feeding her son Zack. She worte a beautiful post breaking the stereotypes. What an amazing lady! (Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

Check out the happening and beautiful pictures of Lisa Heydon's new year celebrations: (Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

(Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

(Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

(Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

(Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

(Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

(Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

(Photo- Instagram@lisahaydon)

