IN PICS: Kangana Ranaut' As 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

Bollywood's "Queen" Kangana Ranaut is busy breathing life into the story of Rani Laxmibai through "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" at the Junagarh Fort here(Image- Twitter)
Many images have come out in the past showing Kangana in a powerful position. But the new set of images show that the film will not only be about how she fought with bravery but also put the spotlight on her personal life. (Image- Twitter)
Dressed in a simple orange sari with elegant pearl jewellery, Kangana, who essays the role of the queen of Jhansi in the film, is seen walking around the set with her team. With her hair tied neatly in a bun, Kangana is looking down in the images. (Image- Twitter)
From Kangana launching the poster in style by doing Ganga Aarti to Kangana getting injured with a sword to being criticised by a group of people who claimed it distorts historical facts -- the film, which is being helmed by Krish, has grabbed headlines since its inception. (Image- Twitter)
The release date is yet to be announced. (Image- Twitter)
