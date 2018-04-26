In Pics: 'Inuka' world's first and only polar bear of tropics dies aged 27
In a sad news, Inuka, the world’s most adored and loved polar bear passed away in Singapore at 27. /Image: AFP PHOTO / Roslan RAHMAN
Inuka was the world’s first and the only polar bear to be born in the tropical region and spanned a long controversial story. / AFP PHOTO / Roslan RAHMAN
At the age of 27, it had been suffering from arthritis, dental issues, ear-infections and weak limbs. The bear had to struggle to walk. The zoo made the decision to not revive Inuka from anesthesia on humane grounds./ Image Courtesy: AFP PHOTO / WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE / Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Opposition on keeping Inuka in Singapore a tropical region grew stronger when once the animal turned green due to algae growing in its fur. Although, the zoo officials got rid of it and asserted that it was harmless, activists got a point to highlight how suitable the tropical climate was for the animal /Image: AFP PHOTO / WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE / Wildlife Reserves Singapore /
Inuka had become the major attraction of Singapore zoo and was popular among the tourists across the world. Image: AFP PHOTO / TOH Ting Wei
Inuka lived ten years more than the average wild polar bears do. /Image: AFP PHOTO / TOH Ting Wei
