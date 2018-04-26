Evening Bulletin
Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

 Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

 Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

 5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

 BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

 Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

 Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

 UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

In Pics: 'Inuka' world's first and only polar bear of tropics dies aged 27

ABP News Web Desk | 26 Apr 2018 01:18 PM
In Pics: 'Inuka' world's first and only polar bear of tropics dies aged 27
1

In a sad news, Inuka, the world’s most adored and loved polar bear passed away in Singapore at 27. /Image: AFP PHOTO / Roslan RAHMAN

In Pics: 'Inuka' world's first and only polar bear of tropics dies aged 27
2

Inuka was the world’s first and the only polar bear to be born in the tropical region and spanned a long controversial story. / AFP PHOTO / Roslan RAHMAN

In Pics: 'Inuka' world's first and only polar bear of tropics dies aged 27
3

At the age of 27, it had been suffering from arthritis, dental issues, ear-infections and weak limbs. The bear had to struggle to walk. The zoo made the decision to not revive Inuka from anesthesia on humane grounds./ Image Courtesy: AFP PHOTO / WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE / Wildlife Reserves Singapore

In Pics: 'Inuka' world's first and only polar bear of tropics dies aged 27
4

Opposition on keeping Inuka in Singapore a tropical region grew stronger when once the animal turned green due to algae growing in its fur. Although, the zoo officials got rid of it and asserted that it was harmless, activists got a point to highlight how suitable the tropical climate was for the animal /Image: AFP PHOTO / WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE / Wildlife Reserves Singapore /

In Pics: 'Inuka' world's first and only polar bear of tropics dies aged 27
5

Inuka had become the major attraction of Singapore zoo and was popular among the tourists across the world. Image: AFP PHOTO / TOH Ting Wei

In Pics: 'Inuka' world's first and only polar bear of tropics dies aged 27
6

Inuka lived ten years more than the average wild polar bears do. /Image: AFP PHOTO / TOH Ting Wei

LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Surveen Chawla was chosen for a role but then replaced with a sta...

UP: 13 children, driver dead as school van collides with moving t...

Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's HUG goes viral

GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How to keep summer diseases at bay