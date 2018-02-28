IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium

NEW DELHI: Sridevi's mortal remains were wrapped in the Tricolour. Sridevi was dressed in her favourite red and golden Kanjeevaram saree. (Image: ANI)
Her daughters and husband were also seen by her side. (Image: ABP News)
Her brother -in-law Sanjay Kapoor was seen with her in a truck that was decked up with flowers. (Image: ANI)
Shah Rukh Khan who was not among the mourners this morning went directly to the funeral.
Arjun Kapoor was also seen at the ceremony.
After the flower-bedecked body was brought to the club premises, a steady stream of fans came to pay their last respects. (Image: ANI)
Amitabh Bachchan also came to pay tribute to legendary actress Sridevi after her sudden demise. (Image: ABP News)
Actors Kajol and Ajay also attended the funeral of late actress Sridevi. (AFP PHOTO)
Actess Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen at the funeral. (Image: AFP)
Veteran actress Rekha also came to pay her homage. IMAGE: AFP
The veteran actress received guard of honour by Maharashtra police force.
Sridevi died on Saturday due to accidentally falling in bathtub in a Dubai’s hotel. She had gone to attend her nephew's Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor and youngest daughter Khushi. (Image: ANI)
Thousands of fans also followed the vehicle to be a part of the legendary actress’ last journey. (Image: ABP News)