 IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
Search

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium

ABP News Bureau | 28 Feb 2018 05:18 PM
IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
1

NEW DELHI: Sridevi's mortal remains were wrapped in the Tricolour. Sridevi was dressed in her favourite red and golden Kanjeevaram saree. (Image: ANI)

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
2

Her daughters and husband were also seen by her side. (Image: ABP News)

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
3

Her brother -in-law Sanjay Kapoor was seen with her in a truck that was decked up with flowers. (Image: ANI)

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
4

Shah Rukh Khan who was not among the mourners this morning went directly to the funeral.

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
5

Arjun Kapoor was also seen at the ceremony.

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
6

After the flower-bedecked body was brought to the club premises, a steady stream of fans came to pay their last respects. (Image: ANI)

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
7

Amitabh Bachchan also came to pay tribute to legendary actress Sridevi after her sudden demise. (Image: ABP News)

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
8

Actors Kajol and Ajay also attended the funeral of late actress Sridevi. (AFP PHOTO)

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
9

Actess Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen at the funeral. (Image: AFP)

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
10

Veteran actress Rekha also came to pay her homage. IMAGE: AFP

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
11

The veteran actress received guard of honour by Maharashtra police force.

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
12

Sridevi died on Saturday due to accidentally falling in bathtub in a Dubai’s hotel. She had gone to attend her nephew's Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor and youngest daughter Khushi. (Image: ANI)

IN PICS: SRK, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Rekha & others gather as Sridevi's body reaches Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium
13

Thousands of fans also followed the vehicle to be a part of the legendary actress’ last journey. (Image: ABP News)

trending now

INDIA
Passive euthanasia: Chronology of events that led to SC ...
VIDEO
Viral Sach: Videos on 'Plastic Wheat' on the rise, ...
VIDEO
MUST WATCH: PM Modi personally sees off former Tripura ...