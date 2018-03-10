 IN PICS: Here Is The Love Story Of French President Emmanuel And His Wife Who Is 25 Years Older To Him
ABP News Bureau | 10 Mar 2018 02:30 PM

ABP News Bureau | 10 Mar 2018 02:30 PM
New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron is on four days visit to India. Breaking the protocol Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him at the airport. Along with Macron his wife Brigitte Macron and senior ministers from his cabinet are also on a visit.(Photo: AP)

Emmanuel Macron is the youngest President of the country. The most amazing part of the couple is that Macron is almost 25 years Junior to his wife Brigitte. His wife is known for her good political understanding. During his campaign Macron had stated very honestly that his wife helps him in preparing election speeches. He has also stated that he shares the same political views as his wife does.(Photo: AP)

Brigitte is famous among France media for her cool attitude and wonder woman looks. Their love story often covers up blogs in foreign news portals and magazines.(Photo: AP)

In his high-school Brigitte was his teacher, at that time she was almost 24 years senior to him. Brigitte used to work as a private teacher in a French school. Not just this, she also used to run her own theatre club where Macro worked as an actor. Brigitte was born on April 13'1953 while Emmanuel Macron was born on December 21'1977.(Photo: AP)

Their story has been narrated in a book ‘A young man, so perfect’. The book has the entire story of their love affair and marriage. It is mentioned in the book that Macron first met her at the age of 15 at that time his wife Brigitte was 40-year-old and was the mother of three kids. (Photo: AP)

At the age of 17 Macron had proposed his teacher Brigitte. While leaving the city Macron said to his teacher," I will marry you."(Photo: AP)

Brigitte was the youngest among six brothers and sisters. This was her second marriage before that she was married to a banker. In 2007 Brigitte and French President tied the knot. (Photo: AP)

