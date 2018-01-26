IN PICS: Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border as India celebrates 69th Republic Day

Attari-Wagah: On the occasion of 69th Republic Day, celebration is being held at Attari-Wagah border. (Image: ABP NEWS)
The soldiers performed the flag hoisting ceremony and distributed sweets to celebrate the occasion.(Image: ABP NEWS)
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday refused to exchange sweets and greetings with the Pakistan Rangers.(Image: ABP NEWS)
The decision was taken in view of the tension prevailing on International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir amid continuous shelling from Pakistan side. (Image: ABP NEWS)
There is a tradition of exchanging sweets between the border guards of both countries for the past several years.(Image: ABP NEWS)
The main function of the Republic Day is organised at Rajpath in the national capital where President Ram Nath Kovind commenced salute of the parade.(Image: ABP NEWS)