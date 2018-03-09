 IN PICS: Biplab Deb, PM Modi and Manik Sarkar at the CM’s oath taking ceremony in Tripura
IN PICS: Biplab Deb, PM Modi and Manik Sarkar at the CM’s oath taking ceremony in Tripura

ABP News Bureau | 09 Mar 2018 01:22 PM
IN PICS: Biplab Deb, PM Modi and Manik Sarkar at the CM’s oath taking ceremony in Tripura
NEW DELHI: Biplab Kumar Deb, the 48-year-old Tripura BJP president, took the oath as the Chief Minister of the northeastern state.

Biplab Kumar Deb has been associated with RSS for a long time.

PM Modi who was also present at the ceremony said "A new hope has come to Tripura. My best wishes to new CM".

Jishnu Dev Burman took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura.

Pecharthal MLA Santana Chakma took oath as minister.

Manik Sarkar who was also seen at the ceremony was seen in a conversation with BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at swearing in ceremony of Biplab Kumar Deb in Agartala.

