IN PICS: 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk marked the end of 69th Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi: Amid soulful classical renditions and foot-tapping numbers rending the air as the Raisina Hill dazzled in a kaleidoscope of colours, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held, which marked the culmination of Republic Day celebrations. (Image: Facebook/ PresidentOfIndia)
Held at the majestic Vijay Chowk, the event included a tribute piece for late Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh.(Image: Facebook/ PresidentOfIndia)
Several performances by Army, Air Force and Naval bands, among other troupes, thrilled the audience with patriotic fervour, as they cheered loudly against the backdrop of a delightful twilight. (Image: Facebook/ PresidentOfIndia)
Several paramilitary bands, pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions also enthralled the crowd, with a clear sky and relatively warm weather adding to the cheerful atmosphere.(Image: Facebook/ PresidentOfIndia)
As the bugle was sounded for the retreat, the Raisina Hill complex lit up in a riot of colours, the illumination powered by LEDs rather than the traditional incandescent bulbs. (Image: Facebook/ PresidentOfIndia)