 IN PHOTOS: Meet Pakistani Bombshell Tehmeena Afzal
IN PHOTOS: Meet Pakistani Bombshell Tehmeena Afzal

ABP News Bureau | 13 Feb 2018 09:17 PM
Latest sensation of Pakistan is Tahmeena Afzal who is being largely compared to Suuny Leone for her sensuality and oomph factor. (Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

Her stunning figure and gorgeous look made her way to be a fashion model (Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

She was born on March 27, 1982 in Queens of New York but currently lives in an Westbury village of long Island (Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

Tehmeena Afzal has been claimed by Pakistanis to be their Sunny Leone. (Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

Tehmeena was crowned 'Miss Social' of a leading erotic magazine in May 2016. (Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

Her parents are Pakistani immigrants (Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

She studied in New York Institute of Technology (Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

She is a good singer as well (Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

Well! hold your horses guys! this hot babe is married and mother of two children Jaiden and Aiden (Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

(Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

Tehmeena Afzal (Image- Instagram @missmeena1)

