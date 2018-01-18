ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams

India may have suffered a confidence-puncturing series defeat to South Africa at the beginning of 2018, but their consistent performance throughout the previous year bore reach fruits in the ICC Annual Awards , particularly for captain Virat Kohli.
The Indian captain who got a lot of flak for losing his cool in the post-match conference after losing the series to South Africa ruled the ICC Awards.
Kohli received the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year for his all-round performance in all three formats of the game.
Kohli scored 2203 Test runs at 77.80 (eight centuries), 1818 ODI runs at 82.63 (seven hundreds), and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.
“I won the ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2012, but this is the first time I’m winning the Sir Garfield Sobbers Trophy… It’s a huge honour for me, it’s probably the biggest award in world cricket. Two Indians getting it back to back makes it more special,” said Kohli bagging the award.
This is the second successive year when an Indian has received the ICC Cricketer of the Year award. Last year it was Ravichandran Ashwin, who was also the Test Cricketer of the Year.
Kohli’s outstanding run in 2017 in the limited overs also fetched him the ICC ODI cricketer of the Year.
He was also named the captain of the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year.
Under Kohli, India won nine consecutive Test series and also reached the finals of the Champions Trophy.
Apart from Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal was the other Indian to get his name on ICC Awards chart. Chahal was awarded the ICC T20I Performance of the Year for his 6 for 25 in the series decider against England in Bengaluru last year.
The ICC Test cricketer of the Year went to Australian skipper Steve Smith scoring 1875 runs at 78.12, with eight 100s and five 50s!
Paksitan fast bowler Hasan Ali was named the Emerging Cricketer of the Year. He was highest wicket-taker of Champions Trophy 2017.
Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid was named the Associate Cricketer of the Year.
Marais Erasmus bagged the Umpire of the Year award for the second consecutive time.