 ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
Search

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams

Wah Cricket Team | 18 Jan 2018 11:45 AM
ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
1

India may have suffered a confidence-puncturing series defeat to South Africa at the beginning of 2018, but their consistent performance throughout the previous year bore reach fruits in the ICC Annual Awards , particularly for captain Virat Kohli.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
2

The Indian captain who got a lot of flak for losing his cool in the post-match conference after losing the series to South Africa ruled the ICC Awards.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
3

Kohli received the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year for his all-round performance in all three formats of the game.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
4

Kohli scored 2203 Test runs at 77.80 (eight centuries), 1818 ODI runs at 82.63 (seven hundreds), and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
5

“I won the ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2012, but this is the first time I’m winning the Sir Garfield Sobbers Trophy… It’s a huge honour for me, it’s probably the biggest award in world cricket. Two Indians getting it back to back makes it more special,” said Kohli bagging the award.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
6

This is the second successive year when an Indian has received the ICC Cricketer of the Year award. Last year it was Ravichandran Ashwin, who was also the Test Cricketer of the Year.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
7

Kohli’s outstanding run in 2017 in the limited overs also fetched him the ICC ODI cricketer of the Year.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
8

He was also named the captain of the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
9

Under Kohli, India won nine consecutive Test series and also reached the finals of the Champions Trophy.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
10

Apart from Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal was the other Indian to get his name on ICC Awards chart. Chahal was awarded the ICC T20I Performance of the Year for his 6 for 25 in the series decider against England in Bengaluru last year.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
11

The ICC Test cricketer of the Year went to Australian skipper Steve Smith scoring 1875 runs at 78.12, with eight 100s and five 50s!

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
12

Paksitan fast bowler Hasan Ali was named the Emerging Cricketer of the Year. He was highest wicket-taker of Champions Trophy 2017.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
13

Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid was named the Associate Cricketer of the Year.

ICC Awards: Kohli gets Cricketer of the Year, named captain of both ODI & Test teams
14

Marais Erasmus bagged the Umpire of the Year award for the second consecutive time.

trending now

INDIA
Pyarelal Wadali, one of the Wadali brothers dies of ...
VIDEO
Shami forced me to make physical relation with his ...
TRENDING NEWS
Virat Kohli Shares First Glimpse Of His New Sea-Facing ...