 Harmanpreet to lead India’s T20 squad against SA; Smriti named Vice-captain
Wah Cricket Team | 25 Jan 2018 04:45 PM
The All-India Women's Selection Committee has named the T2OI squad for India Women's Tour to South Africa

The Indian Women's Cricket Team will play five T20Is against South Africa Women

Batter Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as skipper to lead India in shortest version of the game.

While Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

T20 games will begin after the completion of ODI series

India are schedule to play 3 ODI’s against South Africa Women

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

