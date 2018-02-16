Guptill breaks T20 world record

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill achieved a mammoth feat during his 54-ball 105-run knock in the T20 international match against Australia at the Eden Park on Friday.
The explosive batsman became the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game with 2140 runs to his name.
He surpassed former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum to achieve this milestone.
He took another T20 record form the New Zealand great in one night
Earlier, the Kiwi record for fastest 100 was held by Brendon McCullum, who had smashed century in 50 deliveries.
Guptill slugged his way to a century off 49 balls, a record for a New Zealander.
South Africa’s David Miller holds the record of fastest hundred in T20 cricket off 35 balls.