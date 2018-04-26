Gambhir to forego Delhi Daredevils salary
After stepping down as the captain of the Delhi Daredevils side, Gautam Gambhir took another massive decision on Wednesday.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
The Indian veteran has decided to forego his entire 2.8 crore salary while taking full responsibility of his torrid start to the Indian Premier League 11 campaign.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
Gambhir’s decision to step down came after Delhi’s terrible performance against KXIP where they failed to chased down modest 143 runs.
It is possibly the first time that an IPL captain has decided to forego his salary because of non performance.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
"Gautam has decided that he won't take any salary from the franchise for the season. He will play remaining part of IPL for the Delhi Daredevils for free," a source privy to the development told PTI
"Gautam is someone who puts pride above everything else. He has been a proud performer. He doesn't want to take any money and it's a very personal call. In fact, he wanted to quit just after the KXIP game," the source added.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the new skipper and he will 8 games to turn things around.
Delhi have won just one game in their last 6 outings under Gambhir.