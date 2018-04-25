Evening Bulletin
Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

Gambhir steps down as Delhi Daredevils captain

Wah Cricket Team | 25 Apr 2018 04:30 PM
After managing to win only one in six matches, Gautam Gambhir has decided to step down as Delhi Daredevils captain with immediate effect.

Gambhir said “The expectation of bringing Delhi’s campaign back on track was too much and I could not handle the pressure.”

The decision comes as a surprise as Daredevils had decided to pick Gambhir as the leader of the side after his previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders decided not to retain him. He was picked up for his base price of INR 2 crores.

There was considerable pressure on the left-hander after Delhi managed to win just one match in six of their encounters and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Gambhir’s form with the bat was also not up to the mark.

The former India captain managed to score only 85 runs in 5 innings with a strike rate of 96.59.

Middle order batsman Shreyas Iyer will lead Daredevils for the remainder of IPL.

Interestingly, it was Gambhir, who recommended Iyer’s name as his successor.

Delhi faces Knight Riders on April 27, which will be Iyer’ first assignment as an IPL captain.

