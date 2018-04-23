Evening Bulletin
Gambhir forgets team at toss; IPL tweets wrong playing XI as confusion reigns supreme in DD-KXIP match

Wah Cricket Team | 23 Apr 2018 08:45 PM
1

There have been many bizarre incidents in IPL, including umpire hoaxes, wrong batsman taking strike, ball boy collecting the ball before it crossed the boundary ropes.

2

On Monday, the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab match at New Delhi added to that list.

3

Delhi Daredevils were slated to play their first match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, and it was a special occasion for skipper Gautam Gambhir too.

4

Local boy Gambhir was playing his first match for Daredevils after 8 years. But his homecoming did not begin on an ideal note.

5

The stylish left-hander forgot his team during toss time. Certainly not an eyebrow raising incident in IPL as captains quite often forget their overseas players. But the seasoned campaigner, Gambhir mentioned only two changes at toss-time when there were actually as many as five changes in the Daredevils team.

6

“We have two forced changes - Chris Morris is out injured and so is Jason Roy. We have Dan Christiancoming in and Liam Plunkett as well,” Gambhir said at toss.

7

There was no mention of the three other changes and quite significant ones too. India’s U19 World Cup winning Prithvi Shaw made his IPL debut, so did England’s Liam Plunkett and young Avesh Khan was playing his first match for the Daredevils.

8

Gambhir was not the only one committing a mistake here. Confusions spiraled when the official twitter handle of IPL also tweeted the Daredevils team, which had only two changes - the ones that Gambhir had mentioned.

9

Only minutes before start of play, did IPL corrected its mistake and came up with the correct team, that had five changes in it. The previous tweet was delete

10

Thankfully, there were no problems with the Kings XI Punjab team. Chris Gayle was rested because of niggle and David Miller was brought in for his first match of the season.

