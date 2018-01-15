First golden duck for Pujara in Test career

The second Test between South Africa and India is currently being held in Centurion.
South Africa in their first innings scored 335. Opener Aiden Markaram who scored 94 was the top scorer for his side.
India at the end of Day 2 were 183 for 5. Virat Kohli is at the crease batting on 85.
Top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara got run-out on a duck in the first inning.
It was the first golden duck for Pujara as he got out after facing just one ball.
Pujara had three ducks before this match.
Pujara has played 56 Tests for India and averages over 51. He has scored 14 hundreds as is regarded as one of the most technically sound batsman in modern day cricket.