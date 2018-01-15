 First golden duck for Pujara in Test career
Search

First golden duck for Pujara in Test career

Varun Pandey | 15 Jan 2018 11:45 AM
First golden duck for Pujara in Test career
1

The second Test between South Africa and India is currently being held in Centurion.

First golden duck for Pujara in Test career
2

South Africa in their first innings scored 335. Opener Aiden Markaram who scored 94 was the top scorer for his side.

First golden duck for Pujara in Test career
3

India at the end of Day 2 were 183 for 5. Virat Kohli is at the crease batting on 85.

First golden duck for Pujara in Test career
4

Top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara got run-out on a duck in the first inning.

First golden duck for Pujara in Test career
5

It was the first golden duck for Pujara as he got out after facing just one ball.

First golden duck for Pujara in Test career
6

Pujara had three ducks before this match.

First golden duck for Pujara in Test career
7

Pujara has played 56 Tests for India and averages over 51. He has scored 14 hundreds as is regarded as one of the most technically sound batsman in modern day cricket.

trending now

VIDEO
Wife Hasin Jahan releases AUDIO CLIP where Mohammed Shami ...
VIDEO
MUST WATCH: PM Modi personally sees off former Tripura ...
INDIA
Does Paracetamol have any deadly virus? Viral Sach finds ...